ASL Vs RCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match Preview

Asian Latina are set to take on Roma Cricket Club in Match 15 of the ECS T10 Rome 2021. The ASL vs RCC match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Here is our ASL vs RCC Dream11 prediction, ASL vs RCC Dream11 team and ASL vs RCC playing 11. The ASL vs RCC live streaming will be available on FanCode.

ASL vs RCC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Asian Latina are currently having a fantastic tournament so far, winning all their matches and staying unbeaten. Despite making a shaky start to their campaign ASL have managed to win almost all their matches by a comfortable margin. Currently, they sit comfortably at the top of the table with a better run rate and hope to win all matches today and keep the winning streak alive.

Roma CC are also having a great tournament so far, winning four of their five matches played so far. Their only loss came against Asian Latina after the match was decided on the Golden Ball rule. They are currently second in the points table with eight points. and will be hoping to take the top spot by the end of the day

ASL vs RCC live prediction: Squad details for ASL vs RCC Dream11 team

ASL: Amandeep Singh (c), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurmukh Singh (wk), Gurmeet Singh, Rishpal Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Amritpal Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Atif Ali, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Waqar Ahmed, Gurdip Singh

RCC: Dinidu Marage, Prabth Ekneligoda (c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Indika Senn, Shameera Kuruppu, Mark Jayasinghe, Pruthuvi S Amarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Alessandro Sabelli, Denham Seneviratne, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Danmika Aththanayaka, Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Quirijn Gunning

ASL vs RCC match prediction: Top picks for ASL vs RCC playing 11

Amandeep Singh

Charanjeet Singh

Dinidu Marage

Indika Senn

ASL vs RCC Dream11 live: ASL vs RCC Dream11 team

ASL vs RCC live: ASL vs RCC match prediction

As per our ASL vs RCC Dream11 prediction, ASL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ASL vs RCC match prediction and ASL vs RCC playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ASL vs RCC Dream11 team and ASL vs RCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

