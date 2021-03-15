ASL Vs ROR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Asian Latina are all set to face Royal Roma in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Rome 2021. The ASL vs ROR match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on Monday, March 15, 2021. Here is our ASL vs ROR Dream11 prediction, ASL vs ROR Dream11 team and ASL vs ROR playing 11. The ASL vs ROR live streaming will be available on FanCode.

ASL vs ROR Dream11 prediction: ASL vs ROR match preview

This is the second match of the day for both sides and they will look to end their day on a high by winning this match. Asian Latina's performance in the previous edition was not up to the mark as they ended up winning just one out of four matches. They will look to put up a better performance this time around. For Royal Roma, this will be their maiden appearance in this tournament.

The ECS tournament will be played for six days with five teams battling it out to be crowned champions. The teams taking part in the tournament are Asian Latina, Kent Lanka, Roma, Rome Bangla and Royal Roma feature who will feature in 24 matches.

ASL vs ROR live prediction: Squad details for ASL vs ROR Dream11 team

ASL: Amandeep Singh (c), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurmukh Singh (wk), Gurmeet Singh, Rishpal Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Amritpal Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Atif Ali, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Waqar Ahmed, Gurdip Singh

ROR: Nur Mohammod (wk), Reddy Vajrala, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Mubarak Hossain, Dharamvir Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Usman Mubashar, Anil Kumar, Shoaib Awan, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Rajwinder Singh, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Bhupinder Dev, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Milap Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mohammad Munir, Shahid Gulzar.

ASL vs ROR match prediction: Top picks for ASL vs ROR playing 11

Amandeep Singh

Charanjeet Singh

Muneeb Niazi

Vajrala Reddy

ASL vs ROR Dream11 live: ASL vs ROR Dream11 team

ASL vs ROR live: ASL vs ROR match prediction

As per our ASL vs ROR Dream11 prediction, ROR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ASL vs ROR match prediction and ASL vs ROR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ASL vs ROR Dream11 team and ASL vs ROR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

