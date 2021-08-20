Asli Picture Abhi Baaki Hai: MS Dhoni Reveals New Look In Commercial For IPL 2021 2nd Leg

The second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition is less than a month away, and broadcasters are doing everything they can to pique the interest of the competition's supporters. Former India captain MS Dhoni, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, can be seen in a new commercial promoting the tournament in a unique way. In the video, Dhoni, who has gold-dyed hair, goes around a residential complex announcing the second leg of the IPL 2021.

"VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once more! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, 'coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai!" reads the description on the video released by the IPL's official Instagram account an hour ago. The post has garnered more than 3,00,000 likes since being uploaded on Instagram. Looking at Dhoni's amazing acting skills in the video, one individual reckoned that the wicketkeeper-batsman should opt for drama after he is done with his cricketing career. Another user jokingly wrote that Dhoni is a better actor than most of the Bollywood star kids.

Dhoni reaches UAE to attend CSK camp

Earlier last week, Dhoni and his CSK teammates arrived in the UAE to start early preparations for the second leg of IPL 2021. The CSK players went into mandatory quarantine immediately after reaching Dubai. On Thursday, the CSK team came out of isolation and begun their practice session at the ICC academy in the UAE. Apart from MS Dhoni, other Indian players who are not on national or state duty have joined the camp in the UAE. Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among the players who arrived in the UAE a month before the start of the second leg of the IPL 2021 in order to gain match time and acclimatise to the weather.

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players returned positive COVID-19 results during the first leg of the tournament in India early in May. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15.

Image: iplt20/Instagram

