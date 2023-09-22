'At least play a proper bowler at No.9': Former India cricketer advises Rahul Dravid

In the lead-up to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Team India is not willing to leave no stone unturned in finding the best combination. Following the Asia Cup 2023 win, the Men in Blue are in the place to sum up the preparation for the World Cup, and for that, the perfect opposition in the form of Australia is here to provide an ideal dress rehearsal. There are still some injury concerns in the fray and thus the team management is compelled to find contingency options, and for that, the Ind vs. Aus series comes as a huge opportunity to get a berth in the World Cup squad.

Aakash Chopra offers advise to Rahul Dravid

The quest to find the perfect combination has brought the addition of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar in the Australia series. It is no surprise that the Team management wants the batting to run deep. However, according to an expert, one place in the line-up should belong to a proper bowler.

According to Aakash Chopra, the inclusion of proper three fast bowlers is imperative as there may come a case when the score will be needed to defend on a batting pitch. Hence, fast bowlers, who may not prove to be handy with the bat, but are wicket-takers, should be considered above a bowling all-rounder. Here's what Chopra said on his YouTube channel, which could be seen as a possible advise to Team India coach, Rahul Dravid.

“I feel Shami should play without any doubt. When you play on a very flat pitch, batting generally tends to cancel each other out. Both sides have good batting line-ups. You might not need the No. 9. You will have [Ravichandran] Ashwin or [Washington] Sundar at No. 8. At least at No. 9, play a proper bowler."

“I am not saying that Shardul is not a proper bowler, but play Shami, Siraj, Bumrah - go with your three proper fast bowlers. If this is a 325-350 pitch, you will need bowlers. If you don’t play Tilak Varma, which is a possibility, then you won’t have the sixth bowling option. You need five bowlers, who do not have a chance of having a bad day. If they have a bad spell, they can actually bounce back," the 46-year-old explained.

“I expect Shami to do that a little more. I have lesser hopes from Shardul in that aspect. I will go with Shami, Siraj, Bumrah,” Chopra concluded.

Team India's squad against Australia

India ODI squad for first two matches

India squad for first two matches: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

India ODI squad for third and final ODI

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.