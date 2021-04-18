Athiya Shetty Sends Heartfelt Birthday Message To KL Rahul, Writes 'grateful For You'

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, received a heartfelt message from rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty. The 28-year-old Indian actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with her rumoured beau KL Rahul as she captioned the post saying, "grateful for you, happy birthday". The picture that Athiya shared on Instagram shows Rahul and herself making silly faces while posing in front of a mirror. Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty also wished the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman as he posted a story on Instagram with a picture of him and KL Rahul at the airport together.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI, all sent their best wishes to the Karnataka player on his birthday. Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav also sent their wishes to the Punjab skipper. Iyer, who is not playing this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), jokingly said that he will not support Rahul tonight while sending wishes on his birthday. Iyer was referring to the IPL game between his side Delhi Capitals and Rahul's Punjab Kings that will be played tonight. KL Rahul is all set to have a match-filled birthday as his team will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the second of the two matches scheduled to take place today.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday bud @klrahul11! Lots of love and blessings! All the best for IPL, take the team to the end ðŸ‘ŠðŸ» — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 18, 2021

ðŸ‘• 123 internationals

ðŸ 5072 runs

ðŸ”¥ 12 hundreds, 32 fifties

ðŸ¥‡ First Indian to score a century on debut in men’s ODIs



Happy birthday, @klrahul11 ðŸŽ‚ pic.twitter.com/1Jgs9meAvm — ICC (@ICC) April 18, 2021

Happy birthday buddy ðŸŽ‰ Not on your side tonight though ðŸ˜ @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/GedtH6YYw0 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 18, 2021

Wishing Indian cricket team â­ and former RCB player KL Rahul a very happy birthday!ðŸ¤©



We will see you on the field on the 3âƒ£0âƒ£th à²—à³à²°à³ ðŸ‘Š#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/OBDuiT2BaP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2021

Rahul faces Pant

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings is slated to play its third match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today against Delhi Capitals. Punjab has won one out of the two games that they have played so far at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. In the first match against Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul smashed an amazing 91 runs off just 50 balls with a strike rate of 182.00, which included 5 maximums and 7 boundaries. In the second match against Chennai Super Kings, Rahul was dismissed in an unlucky fashion as he was run out with a direct hit by Ravindra Jadeja.

