AU A Vs IND A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Warm-up Match Preview And All Details

Australia A will face India A in the warm-up fixture on Sunday, December 6. The match will be played at the Seddon Drummoyne Oval in Sydney at 5:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our AU A vs IND A match prediction, probable AU A vs IND A playing 11 and AU A vs IND A Dream11 team.
The practice match will be played on the same day when India will be playing Australia in 2nd T20I. The majority of players from the test squad are currently playing in the T20I series. With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the opening T20I, it remains to be seen whether he will be included for the second T20I.
Rahane will be looking to get some runs under his belt, as will Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, who were not part of the Dream11 IPL 2020. While Mayank Agarwal is confirmed to open the innings, Prithvi Shaw will look to be among runs to stake a claim for an opener's slot. Wriddhiman Saha will also look to get runs before the Test series.
Tim Paine (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson.
Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.
Travis Head
Tim Paine
Mayank Agarwal
Cheteshwar Pujara
As per our AU A vs IND A Dream11 prediction, the match is expected to be a draw.
Image Source: Indian Cricket Team / Instagram
