AU-A-W Vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Top Picks And Other Details

India A Women will play against Australia A Women in the second T20 of their upcoming 3-match series in Australia. The match will be played on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Let us look at the match preview, top picks, Dream11 and other details of the match.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Match Preview

India A Women are on a tour to Australia for 3 ODIs followed by 3 T20Is. India A had defeated Australia A in the first ODI but were defeated in the next two matches. India A were defeated by Australia A in the first T20 by nine wickets. Australia A chased India’s target of 112 runs in just 11.1 overs.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Match Schedule

Venue: Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2019

Time: 8.30 AM (IST)

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Top Picks

Tanuja Kanwar could not bag a wicket in the previous match, but will look to add to her tally in the second match. Nuzhat Parween scored 44 runs in the previous match but will look to add more against Australia. Heather Graham and Tahlia McGrath will look to score for their side. Molly Strano has been phenomenal with her bowling spells bagging two wickets in the previous match.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11

India: Priya Punia, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanusree Sarkar, Simran Bahadur, Devika Vaidya (c), Manali Dakshini, Tanuja Kanwar

Australia: Tahlia McGrath, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Josephine Dooley, Molly Strano, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Devika Vaidya

Vice-captain: Molly Strano

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

Batsmen: Tanusree Sarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath

All Rounders: Manali Dakshini, Samantha Bates

Bowlers: Devika Vaidya, Tanuja Kanwar, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction

India A Women are likely to win the match against Australia A Women.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.