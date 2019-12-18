AU-A-W Vs IN-A-W Dream11 prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India A Women will play against Australia A Women in the first T20 of their upcoming 3-match series in Australia. The match will be played on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Let us look at the match preview, top picks, Dream11 and other details for the match.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Match Preview

India A Women are on a tour to Australia for 3 ODIs followed by 3 T20Is. India A had defeated Australia A in the first ODI but got defeated in the next two matches. India A had also recently won the 2019 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The tournament was played between India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh in Sri Lanka.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Match Schedule

Venue: Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2019

Time: 8.30 AM (IST)

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Top Picks

Tanuja Kanwar bagged 2 wickets in the previous match. Nuzhat Parween could not do much in the previous match but will look to add to her numbers against Australia. Heather Graham and Tahlia McGrath will look to score for their side, while Molly Strano has been phenomenal with her bowling spells.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Squads

India: Priya Punia, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanusree Sarkar, Simran Bahadur, Devika Vaidya (c), Manali Dakshini, Tanuja Kanwar

Australia: Tahlia McGrath, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Josephine Dooley, Molly Strano, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Devika Vaidya

Vice-captain: Molly Strano

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

Batsmen: Tanusree Sarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath

All Rounders: Manali Dakshini, Samantha Bates

Bowlers: Devika Vaidya, Tanuja Kanwar, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction

India A Women are likely to win the match against Australia A Women.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

