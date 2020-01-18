AU-U19 Vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Australia Under 19 will take on West Indies Under 19 in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 on Saturday, January 18 at Diamond Oval, Kimberley. The match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Australia Under 19 did exceedingly well in their warm-up games. Australia Under 19 faced Bangladesh Under 19 in a 43 overs-a-side match that ended in a tie. Chasing 251 to win, Australia were bowled out for 250 on the last ball of the innings. In their second warm-up game against Canada, they won comprehensively by 9 wickets. They will look to win this fixture and start the tournament on a winning note.

On the other hand, West Indies Under 19 managed to win both their warm-up games. In their first game against Canada Under 19, they were five wickets down for 89 at one stage (chasing 271) but they made a remarkable comeback to win the game by 3 wickets. In their second game, they posted a huge 322 against Scotland Under 19 and went on to win the game by 126 runs. They will be high on confidence and would like to win their opening game.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

AU-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Squads

AU-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11: Australia Under 19 Squad

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Captain), Patrick Rowe(Wicket-keeper), Sam Fanning, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Liam Marshall, Liam Scott, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully

AU-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11: West Indies Under 19 Squad

Kimani Melius (Captain), Ramon Simmonds (Wicket-keeper), Daniel Beckford, Kelvon Anderson, Jayden Seales, Nyeem Young, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick

AU-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Patrick Rowe (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Mackenzie Harvey (Captain), Sam Fanning, Mbeki Joseph, Kimani Melius

Bowlers: Corey Kelly, Todd Murphy, Jayden Seales, Avinash Mahabirsingh

All-Rounders: Tanveer Sangha, Joshua James

Australia Under 19 start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER