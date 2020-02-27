AU W Vs BD W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

Australia Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the 10th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday, February 27. The AU W vs BD W live match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The AU W vs BD W live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here are our AU W vs BD W Dream11 team and AU W vs BD W Dream11 prediction based on the AU W vs BD W playing 11 that will get you favourable results in the AU W vs BD W live match courtesy our AU W vs BD W Dream11 team.

Australia Women suffered a loss in the tournament opener at the hands of India Women. But the defending champions were quick in getting back to winning ways as they defeated Sri Lanka Women convincingly by 5 wickets. Australia Women would like to secure a win in this fixture and bolster their chances of making it to the knockouts.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women put up a gallant show against India Women. They managed to restrict India to 140 after a brisk start from Shafali Varma. They put up a spirited performance in the run chase but fell short by 18 runs. Bangladesh Women would be keen to replicate their performances from the last game and win this fixture.

Let's take a look at the squads and AU W vs BD W Dream11 prediction.

AU W vs BD W Dream11 prediction: Squads

AU W vs BD W Dream11 prediction: Australia Women Squad

Meg Lanning (Captain), Alyssa Healy (Wicket-keeper), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Burns, Sophie Molineux

AU W vs BD W Dream11 prediction: Bangladesh Women Squad

Salma Khatun (Captain), Shamima Sultana (Wicket-keeper), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Ayasha Rahman, Sobhana Mostary, Khadija Tul Kubra

AU W vs BD W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs BD W Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy (Captain)

Batswomen: Murshida Khatun, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardener, Meg Lanning

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Meghan Schutt

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen (Vice-captain)

AU W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction: AU W vs BD W match prediction

Australia Women start off as favourites to win as per our AU W vs BD W match prediction

Note: Please keep in mind that our AU W vs BD W match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our AU W vs BD W Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in the AU W vs BD W live game.

IMAGE COURTESY: AUSTRALIA WOMEN'S CRICKET TWITTER