AU-W Vs CA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Australia Women will square off against Cricket Australia XI in a practice match on Monday, January 27. The match will take place at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. It will commence at 2:10 PM (IST).

Australia Women are going to be competing in a tri-series with India Women and England Women. The tri-series will start on January 31. This series will crucial for Australia Women to try and test all their combinations going into the T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia XI has quite a few big names, who narrowly missed out on making it to the Australia Women’s squad for the World T20. The Tri-series will be perfect for the Aussies team to finalize their playing XI and sort their batting line-up before the ICC event. Both the teams will fight it out to win this fixture. Let's have a look at the squads, top picks, team details and Dream11 prediction.

AU-W vs CA-W Dream11 Squads

AU-W vs CA-W Dream11: Australia Women Squad

Meg Lanning (Captain), Alyssa Healy (Wicket-keeper), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham.

AU-W vs CA-W Dream11: Cricket Australia XI Squad

Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (C), Bridget Patterson, Darcie Brown, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa.

AU-W vs CA-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy

Batswomen: Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (Vice-captain), Bridget Patterson

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry (Captain), Hannah Darlington, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath

AU-W vs CA-W Dream11 Prediction

Australia Women are favourites to win this fixture

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: SYDNEY SIXERS WOMEN BBL TWITTER