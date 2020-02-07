AU-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

India Women will take on Australia Women in their next fixture on Saturday. It is a part of the ongoing tri-series involving the England team as well. The India Women's team registered back-to-back losses after winning their opening fixture against England Women by five wickets. They went on to lose their next two games against Australia Women and England Women respectively. A loss for India Women in the match will end their tournament. Meanwhile, Australia Women will seal a berth in the finals with a win. Let us look at the AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction - Australia women's squad

Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns, and Tayla Vlaeminck.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction - India women's squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Nuzhat Parween, and Poonam Yadav.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Date: Saturday, 8th February 2020

Time: 6:40 AM IST

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 top picks

Wicketkeeper: T Bhatia

Batsmen: S Mandhana, A Gardener, B Mooney

All-rounders: H Kaur, D Sharma (VC), E Perry (C), J Jonassen

Bowlers: R Gayakwad, M Schutt, T Vlaeminck

AU- W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Prediction

The Indian women's cricket team start off as the favourites against the Australian women's cricket team.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

