AU-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Women's T20 Predictions, Full Squads And All Match Details

Australia Women will face India Women in the final match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020. The match will be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne on Wednesday, February 12 at 8:10 AM IST. Meg Lanning will lead Australia Women and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India Women. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Australia Women:

Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, and Tayla Vlaeminck.

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parween, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, and Richa Ghosh.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy

Batsmen: Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Shafali Verma

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry (captain), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tayla Vlaeminck, Radha Yadav, Sophie Molineux.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Form Guide

Australia Women won two out of their four matches in the group stage. Their last match was against England Women and they won the match by 16 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney. Their best bowlers in the game were Sophie Molineux and Tayla Vlaeminck.

India Women won two out of their four matches in the group stage. Their last match was against the Australia Women and they won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Their best bowlers in the game were Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol.

India Women are the favourites to win this match.

