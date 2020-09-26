AU W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, 2nd T20I Game Preview

Australia women's cricket team will battle it out against New Zealand women's cricket team in the 3-match T20 series. The match will be played on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Here is the AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, preview, AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Allan Border Field

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020

Time: 9.15 AM IST

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and preview

Ashleigh Gardner stood up with 61 from 41, Megan Schutt claimed four wickets and our Aussies finished with a 17-run win in the first T20I against the White Ferns!



Match report and video highlights: https://t.co/UpJWxdM2jt #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/ud5ww7JZfJ — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 26, 2020

This is the second T20 clash of the three-match series. In the first T20 of the series, Australia, while batting first, set a target of 138 runs for the loss of six wickets. But, New Zealand could not chase down the target and could barely manage 121 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Still, Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates produced an exceptional performance with both ball and bat but failed to help their side bag the victory. Ashleigh Gardner was crowned the player of the match for her scintillating 61 runs in 41 balls.

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team news

Australia: Rachel Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Erin Burns, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Nicola Carey

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Katie Perkins, Natalie Dodd, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Deanna Doughty, Jess Watkin

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs NZ W playing 11

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Amy Satterthwaite

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (vc), Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Nicola Carey

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and top picks

Australia: Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt

New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates

AU W vs NZ W match prediction

Australia start off as the favourites to win the game.

Note: The AU W vs NZ W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The AU W vs NZ W playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Australia Women's Cricket Twitter