AU W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, 2nd T20I Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Australia women's cricket team will battle it out against New Zealand women's cricket team in the 3-match T20 series. The match will be played on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Here is the AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, preview, AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team news and other details of the match.
Also Read | Dean Jones death: Ex-Australian batsman's top records in international cricket
Venue: Allan Border Field
Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020
Time: 9.15 AM IST
Ashleigh Gardner stood up with 61 from 41, Megan Schutt claimed four wickets and our Aussies finished with a 17-run win in the first T20I against the White Ferns!— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 26, 2020
Match report and video highlights: https://t.co/UpJWxdM2jt #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/ud5ww7JZfJ
This is the second T20 clash of the three-match series. In the first T20 of the series, Australia, while batting first, set a target of 138 runs for the loss of six wickets. But, New Zealand could not chase down the target and could barely manage 121 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Still, Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates produced an exceptional performance with both ball and bat but failed to help their side bag the victory. Ashleigh Gardner was crowned the player of the match for her scintillating 61 runs in 41 balls.
Also Read | Bishan Singh Bedi birthday: Sachin Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity's wishes online
Australia: Rachel Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Erin Burns, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Nicola Carey
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Katie Perkins, Natalie Dodd, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Deanna Doughty, Jess Watkin
Also Read | Dean Jones death: Irfan Pathan mourns tragic demise of former Australian cricketer
Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Amy Satterthwaite
All-rounders: Sophie Devine (vc), Tahlia McGrath
Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Nicola Carey
Australia: Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt
New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates
Also Read | Rohit Sharma completes 200 sixes in Dream11 IPL cricket, fans congratulate Mumbai captain
Australia start off as the favourites to win the game.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Spinners making things tight for Kolkata batsmen
4 hours ago
David Warner bamboozled by Varun Chakravarthy jaffa, netizens express shock: Watch
18 mins ago
Yuvraj Singh hails Pat Cummins for his strong comeback after poor outing vs Mumbai
38 mins ago
MS Dhoni wins hearts with his sportsman spirit despite thumping defeat against Delhi
2 hours ago
IPL 2020: Warne showers praise upon Sanju Samson, hopes to see him play in national colors
2 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Here's where all eight teams stand in the week gone by
4 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points