Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

AU W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks 1st ODI Preview

The Australian Women’s Cricket team will face the New Zealand Women’s cricket team. Here is our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and preview.

Last Updated:
AU W vs NZ W dream11 prediction

The Australian Women’s Cricket team will take on the New Zealand Women’s cricket team in the first ODI of the New Zealand Women’s tour of Australia. The AU W vs NZ W match is set to begin at 5:40 am IST (10:10 am local time) on October 3 from the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Here is our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Has Witty Suggestions For MS Dhoni, David Warner Ahead Of The Game: Watch

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Australian Women have an unbeaten streak against the New Zealand Women in their last five ODIs. This will pump up the side a little after their loss against the White Ferns in their last T20I. However, this record doesn't mean much, considering that the Australian Women were unbeaten against New Zealand in T20Is as well, until they were beaten by the Kiwis in the last game. Another huge factor in the game will be Elysse Perry's injury. Perry has played vital roles for the Australian side with both bat and ball in the past ODIs but has been declared unfit to play this series. 

Australia will scramble to look for a replacement for her, and New Zealand will hope to capitalize on this. However, New Zealand have their own problems and will need players other than Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite to contribute regularly to win the series. Both teams will want to get off to a good start and win the historic Rose Bowl series. 

Also Read | New Zealand Women End 13-game Losing Streak Vs Australia

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Probable AU W vs NZ W playing 11

Australia Women predicted playing XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

New Zealand Women predicted playing XI

Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Key Players

Australia - Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Megan Schutt

New Zealand - Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr

Also Read | Glenn Maxwell's Fiancee Vini Raman Hits Back At Troll Criticizing Their Relationship

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team

Keeper – Alyssa Healy (C)

Batswomen – Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Ashleigh Gardener

All-Rounders – Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine (VC)

Bowlers – Sophie Molineux, Lea Tahuhu, Megan Schutt

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction

According to our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, the Australian Women’s cricket team will win the match.

Note: The AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team and AU W vs NZ W playing 11 do not guarantee positive results. 

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Loves Batting With 'brother' Kieron Pollard, Natasa Stankovic Reacts

Image Credits: White Ferns Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Natarajan castles Ambati Rayudu with a peach

3 hours ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni tops Suresh Raina to become most-capped IPL player in history

1 hour ago

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI live stream, pitch & weather report, preview

2 hours ago

Malaysian T20 League CS vs NS live stream in India, preview, pitch and weather report

2 hours ago

IPL 2020: Mumbai's Rahul Chahar opens up on how pitch assisted the spinners

4 hours ago

IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan hails Mumbai players for absorbing pressure post win against Punjab

5 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS