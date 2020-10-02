AU W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks 1st ODI Preview

The Australian Women’s Cricket team will take on the New Zealand Women’s cricket team in the first ODI of the New Zealand Women’s tour of Australia. The AU W vs NZ W match is set to begin at 5:40 am IST (10:10 am local time) on October 3 from the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Here is our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team.

FREAKY FRIDAY and a few whacky hair do’s for training today!



Note: many styles didn’t last the warm-up 😂



Our Rose Bowl campaign starts tomorrow...



🇦🇺 v 🇦🇺 ODI 1️⃣ LIVE on @skysportnz 1:10pm NZT #CricketNation #Cricket #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/lidMRuWOIJ — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) October 2, 2020

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Has Witty Suggestions For MS Dhoni, David Warner Ahead Of The Game: Watch

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Australian Women have an unbeaten streak against the New Zealand Women in their last five ODIs. This will pump up the side a little after their loss against the White Ferns in their last T20I. However, this record doesn't mean much, considering that the Australian Women were unbeaten against New Zealand in T20Is as well, until they were beaten by the Kiwis in the last game. Another huge factor in the game will be Elysse Perry's injury. Perry has played vital roles for the Australian side with both bat and ball in the past ODIs but has been declared unfit to play this series.

Australia will scramble to look for a replacement for her, and New Zealand will hope to capitalize on this. However, New Zealand have their own problems and will need players other than Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite to contribute regularly to win the series. Both teams will want to get off to a good start and win the historic Rose Bowl series.

Also Read | New Zealand Women End 13-game Losing Streak Vs Australia

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Probable AU W vs NZ W playing 11

Australia Women predicted playing XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

New Zealand Women predicted playing XI

Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Key Players

Australia - Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Megan Schutt

New Zealand - Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr

Also Read | Glenn Maxwell's Fiancee Vini Raman Hits Back At Troll Criticizing Their Relationship

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team

Keeper – Alyssa Healy (C)

Batswomen – Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Ashleigh Gardener

All-Rounders – Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine (VC)

Bowlers – Sophie Molineux, Lea Tahuhu, Megan Schutt

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction

According to our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, the Australian Women’s cricket team will win the match.

Note: The AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team and AU W vs NZ W playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Loves Batting With 'brother' Kieron Pollard, Natasa Stankovic Reacts

Image Credits: White Ferns Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.