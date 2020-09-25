AU W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st T20I Preview

The Australian Women’s cricket team will take on the New Zealand Women’s cricket team in the first T20I of New Zealand’s tour of Australia. The tour will include three T20I games and 3 ODIs. All matches will be played in Brisbane.

The 1st AU W vs NZ W T20I is scheduled to begin at 9:20 am IST on September 26 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Here is our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team and AU W vs NZ W playing 11 prediction.

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Marking the return of women’s cricket, the Australian Women will take on their Kiwi neighbours from Down Under in a T20I this weekend. In their first game since the Women’s T20 World Cup, both teams played a warm-up game yesterday. Australia Women narrowly won the game by 11 runs. With the exception of Ellyse Perry, who is still injured, the squad is pretty much unchanged from when the team played the final of the World Cup.

Going by the practise match which saw some brilliant performances by the Aussie side, the White Ferns will have to step up their bowling efforts to win this match. Historically too, the Australian Women have a 21-19 lead on the Ferns in the T20I format. The teams last faced each other at the World Cup this year where Australia defeated New Zealand by just 4 runs.

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Probable AU W vs NZ W playing 11

Australian Women predicted playing XI

Rachel Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Erin Burns, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand predicted playing XI

Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Katie Perkins, Natalie Dodd, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Deanna Doughty, Jess Watkin

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team

WICKET-KEEPER: Alyssa Healy

BATSMEN: Amy Satterthwaite, Beth Mooney (C), Meg Lanning, Rachel Haynes

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amelia Kerr, Joss Jonassen, Sophie Devine (VC)

BOWLERS: Holly Huddlestone, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Molineux

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction

Our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction is that the Australian Women will win the match.

Note: The AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: White Ferns Twitter