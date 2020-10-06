AU W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd ODI Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The Australia Women's cricket team will lock horns with the New Zealand Women’s cricket team in the third and final ODI of the New Zealand Women’s tour of Australia. The AU W vs NZ W match is set to begin at 5:40 am IST (10:10 am local time) on October 7 from the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Here is our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team and the probable AU W vs NZ W playing 11.
The Australian side have dominated their counterparts in the limited-overs series. The hosts have already pocketed the series after registering victories in the first two encounters. The New Zealand side will look to score a win in the final game of their tour in order to salvage their pride. The Australian Women's team also defeated the touring side 2-1 in the T20 series.
Rachael Haynes is in scintillating form for the home team with scores of 82, 44, 63, 118 and 56 in her last five ODI appearances. Skipper Mel Lanning also impressed with a century in the second ODI as the Australian Women's team won their 20th ODI on the trot. Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine will be the key players for New Zealand.
Rachael Haynes gets to her fourth fifty-plus score in her last five ODIs.— ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2020
This is her 13th fifty in the format 👏 #AUSvNZpic.twitter.com/MlyQ5mBBX0
Wicket-keepers: A. Healy
Batters: M. Lanning (vice-captain), R. Haynes, A. Satterthwaite
All-rounders: J. Jonassen, S. Devine (captain), A. Kerr, H. Jesen
Bowlers: S. Molineux, M. Schutt, N. Carey
As per our AU W vs NZ W match prediction, AU W will be favourites to win the match.
