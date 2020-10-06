AU W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd ODI Preview

The Australia Women's cricket team will lock horns with the New Zealand Women’s cricket team in the third and final ODI of the New Zealand Women’s tour of Australia. The AU W vs NZ W match is set to begin at 5:40 am IST (10:10 am local time) on October 7 from the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Here is our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team and the probable AU W vs NZ W playing 11.

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and preview

The Australian side have dominated their counterparts in the limited-overs series. The hosts have already pocketed the series after registering victories in the first two encounters. The New Zealand side will look to score a win in the final game of their tour in order to salvage their pride. The Australian Women's team also defeated the touring side 2-1 in the T20 series.

Rachael Haynes is in scintillating form for the home team with scores of 82, 44, 63, 118 and 56 in her last five ODI appearances. Skipper Mel Lanning also impressed with a century in the second ODI as the Australian Women's team won their 20th ODI on the trot. Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine will be the key players for New Zealand.

Rachael Haynes gets to her fourth fifty-plus score in her last five ODIs.



This is her 13th fifty in the format 👏 #AUSvNZpic.twitter.com/MlyQ5mBBX0 — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2020

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs NZ W playing 11: AU W squad

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa, Ellyse Perry

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs NZ W playing 11: NZ W squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team

M. Lanning

S. Devine

R. Haynes

A. Kerr

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: A. Healy

Batters: M. Lanning (vice-captain), R. Haynes, A. Satterthwaite

All-rounders: J. Jonassen, S. Devine (captain), A. Kerr, H. Jesen

Bowlers: S. Molineux, M. Schutt, N. Carey

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W match prediction

As per our AU W vs NZ W match prediction, AU W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, AU W vs NZ W top picks and AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AU W vs NZ W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Australian Women's Cricket Team Twitter

