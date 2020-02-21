Auckland Aces Vs Otago Volts Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And Match Preview

Auckland Aces will face Otago Volts in the 12th match of the ongoing Plunket Shield 2019-20 between Saturday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 25. The game will be played at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. It is scheduled to commence at 3:00 AM IST. Here are all the Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live scores, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live stream in India and other Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live match details.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live scores

You can follow Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live scores and updates on New Zealand Cricket's official website, app and social media pages. Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live scores can also be found on the official Twitter accounts of both teams.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live stream in India

There will be no Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live stream in India. As a result, only Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live scores and updates can be followed.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Preview

Auckland Aces are currently placed third on the points table with one win, one defeat and one draw. Meanwhile, Otago Volts are placed fifth on the table in this six-team tournament. Otago Volts are yet to win a game from their three attempts.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Preview: Squads

Auckland Aces Squad

Jeet Raval, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Ben Horne (w), Robert O’ Donnell (c), Sean Solia, Ben Lister, Jamie Brown, Louis Delport, Lockie Ferguson, Matt McEwan.

Otago Volts Squad

Hamish Rutherford, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Renwick (w), Nathan G Smith, Jacob Duffy (c), Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rae.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Preview: Pitch Report ahead of Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live match

The deck at Eden Park Outer Oval assists seamers with just a hint of spin on Day 3 and Day 4. Expect the captain to bat first after winning the toss.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Preview: Weather Report for Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts live match

There are mild chances of rainfall throughout the game. According to AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to be around 23° Celsius.

The Plunket Shield returns! Five matches to go and it starts with the Otago Volts tomorrow 🏏#FollowSuit 🔵⚪️https://t.co/Z7X0MOFe4v — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) February 20, 2020

