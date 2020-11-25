AUK Vs AUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Atlas UTC Knights CC will take on American University of Malta in the ECS T10 Malta on Wednesday, November 25. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our AUK vs AUM match prediction, probable AUK vs AUM playing 11 and AUK vs AUM Dream11 team. AUK vs AUM live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
🇲🇹 FREE CRICKET WEDNESDAY! European Cricket Series Malta🏏 Watch Live and Exclusive on @SportsFlick Worldwide plus @Dream11 and @FanCode in India!— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 25, 2020
Download Sports Flick app 👉 https://t.co/K4tfshKxNr pic.twitter.com/IbmtU6sMwi
The two teams open their ECS T10 Malta campaign as they take on each other in the first fixture of Wednesday. The third match of the competition promises to be a spectacle for all the viewers considering the fast-paced nature of the T10 game. European Cricket Series has been a superhit all over the world, and high-octane matches are expected in the Malta edition as well. Both teams have proven players of the format in their line-up, and they will look to go all guns blazing in their opening match of the league to make a statement and claim two vital points.
ALSO READ | ECS T10 Malta MAR Vs MSW Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep, Bose Paul, Ciril Mathew, Sujesh K Appu (c), Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Alameen Begham, Akash lal Remesan, Nithin Sunny, Ajay John, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammad, Muhammad Jameel Subair, Nithin K Babu
ALSO READ | Irfan Pathan Adorably Plays Cricket With His Son In Sri Lankan Hotel Room; Watch Video
Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Mittul Patel, Darshit Patankar, Girish Bapathu, Shiv Singh, Deepak Singh, Ravi Paul, Akhil Konda, Asif Ali Khan, Rammohan Gardas
ALSO READ | MS W Vs PS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash Semi-Final 1 Preview
ALSO READ | Greg Barclay Elected ICC's Independent Chair
Wicket-keepers: T shah
Batsmen: A Bengham, S Stanislaus, S Kumar
All-rounders: A Ralhan, B George (c), E Mathew, Z Malek (vc)
Bowlers: B Paul, J Patel, S Patel
As per our AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction, AUM will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Brendon McCullum names THIS Kiwi player as 'better batter than him' at the age of 25
36 mins ago
MS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Big Bash Semi-Final 1 preview
42 mins ago
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs MSW live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
44 mins ago
Greg Barclay elected ICC's Independent Chair
1 hour ago
Irfan Pathan adorably plays cricket with his son in Sri Lankan hotel room; watch video
1 hour ago
MAR vs MSW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Malta match preview
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points