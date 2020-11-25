AUK Vs AUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Atlas UTC Knights CC will take on American University of Malta in the ECS T10 Malta on Wednesday, November 25. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our AUK vs AUM match prediction, probable AUK vs AUM playing 11 and AUK vs AUM Dream11 team. AUK vs AUM live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

AUK vs AUM live: AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction and preview

The two teams open their ECS T10 Malta campaign as they take on each other in the first fixture of Wednesday. The third match of the competition promises to be a spectacle for all the viewers considering the fast-paced nature of the T10 game. European Cricket Series has been a superhit all over the world, and high-octane matches are expected in the Malta edition as well. Both teams have proven players of the format in their line-up, and they will look to go all guns blazing in their opening match of the league to make a statement and claim two vital points.

AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AUK vs AUM Dream11 team

AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction: AUK squad for AUK vs AUM Dream11 team

Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep, Bose Paul, Ciril Mathew, Sujesh K Appu (c), Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Alameen Begham, Akash lal Remesan, Nithin Sunny, Ajay John, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammad, Muhammad Jameel Subair, Nithin K Babu

AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction: AUM squad for AUK vs AUM Dream11 team

Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Mittul Patel, Darshit Patankar, Girish Bapathu, Shiv Singh, Deepak Singh, Ravi Paul, Akhil Konda, Asif Ali Khan, Rammohan Gardas

AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUK vs AUM playing 11

B George

S Stanislaus

Z Malek

T Shah

AUK vs AUM match prediction: AUK vs AUM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: T shah

Batsmen: A Bengham, S Stanislaus, S Kumar

All-rounders: A Ralhan, B George (c), E Mathew, Z Malek (vc)

Bowlers: B Paul, J Patel, S Patel

AUK vs AUM live: AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction

As per our AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction, AUM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUK vs AUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUK vs AUM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

