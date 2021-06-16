AUK Vs AUM Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

Match 11 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Atlas UTC Knights and the American University of Malta at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 16. Here is our AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction, AUK vs AUM Dream11 team, AUK vs AUM scorecard and AUK vs AUM opener.

AUK vs AUM match preview

Both teams have won both their opening fixtures are currently occupying the top two spots on the points table. Atlas UTC Knights started their campaign against Southern Crusaders, however, the team found it really tough to beat their opponents in the two fixtures but somehow managed to register a win. In the first fixture, Knights beat Crusaders by the golden ball rule after scores were tied following the completion of both innings. In the second match, Knights managed to stop Crusaders 6 runs short of the chasing target of 101 runs. This should be a mouthwatering contest with the top spot on the points table at stake.



The American University of Malta on the other hand had an easy outing against Royal Strikers beating them by 72 runs and 7 wickets resp[ectively. The team will look to keep their unbeaten run intact as well as keep hold of the top spot. Speaking about the tournament, 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings, Swieqi United.

AUK vs AUM weather report and pitch report

The conditions will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the AUK vs AUM prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the AUK vs AUM opener the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

AUK vs AUM player record

For Atlas UTC Knights, the performance of Samuel Stanislaus and Bose Paul will be key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and help them keep hold of an unbeaten start. On the other hand, the American University of Malta will look up to Darshanik Goel and Darshit Patankar to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

AUK vs AUM Dream11 team

AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction

As per our AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction, AUM will come out on top in this contest.

Note The AUK vs AUM player record and as a result, the AUK vs AUM best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AUK vs AUM Dream11 team and AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode