AUK Vs CD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunket Shield Preview

The Auckland Aces will square off against the Central Stags in match 5 of the Plunket Shield. The AUK vs CD match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 am IST on October 28 from the Eden Park Outer Oval. Here is our AUK vs CD Dream11 prediction, AUK vs CD Dream11 team, AUK vs CD match preview and top picks.

AUK vs CD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Auckland Aces are on top of the Plunket Shield points table with 18 points after their win over Otago. The Central District Stags are in third place with 15 points. The Aces will go into this match in great form, having triumphed over Otago with an innings and 129 runs.

Bowling first, Kyle Jamieson's five-for and Danru Ferns's 3-for restricted Otago to 186. In the batting department, Ben Horne took it upon himself after an early batting collapse, making 162 runs. This, along with 60+ scores from Martin Guptill and Ferns took the Aces to a massive 369-run declaration. Another five-for by Sean Solia and a three-wicket haul by Jamieson marked the end of a terrible second innings from Otago who were bundled out for a poor 54 runs.

For the Central Stags, their win came in a hard-fought but truncated game. The Northern Districts batted first, setting a total of 253 for the Stags. The 2018-19 champions came back to the field after three days of rain delay, easily chasing down the required total to win their first game at the Plunkett Shield. George Worker and Greg Hay made 96 and 93 runs respectively before falling to Neil Wagner, leaving very little for the rest to do. Will Young's 43 sealed the deal for the Stags.

AUK vs CD live: Probable AUK vs CD playing 11

Auckland Aces predicted playing XI

Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia

Central Stags predicted playing XI

Greg Hay, Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver, Will Young, Christian Leopard, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ross Taylor, Ray Toole, George Worker

AUK vs CD Key Players

Auckland Aces - Danru Ferns, Kyle Jamieson, Sean Solia, Martin Guptill

Central Stags - Greg Hay, George Worker, Will Young, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell

AUK vs CD Dream11 team

Ben Horne (WK), Will Young, Greg Hay, Martin Guptill, Brad Schmulian, George Worker, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Kyle Jamieson, Doug Bracewell

AUK vs CD Dream11 prediction

According to our AUK vs CD match prediction, the Auckland Aces will win this match.

Note: The AUK vs CD Dream11 prediction and AUK vs CD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AUK vs CD Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

