AUK Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Auckland Aces will go head to head against Canterbury Kings in the Ford Trophy 2019-20 on Sunday, January 26, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 3:30 AM IST. Auckland Aces are placed on the top of the table with 20 points. They have registered four wins and one loss in the five matches they have played till now. On the other hand, Canterbury Kings are placed on the second position in the points table with 16 points. They have registered three wins and one loss in the five matches they played.

The Ford Trophy 🏆 returns to Colin Maiden Park and it’s a top-of-the-table clash for the ACES against Canterbury. #MyTeamAuckland 🔵⚪️https://t.co/nJktbeCQLF — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) January 24, 2020

AUK vs CTB Dream11 top picks

In their last encounter, Auckland Aces had a 184-run win against the Canterbury side. Batting first, Auckland posted a total of 401 runs with the loss of eight wickets. Colin Munro scored a 94-ball 164. For Canterbury, Andrew Hazeldine three wickets and Ed Nutall picked three wickets. Returning with the bat, Canterbury collapsed to 217 runs in 36.4 overs. Jack Boyle top-scored with 82 balls 92 runs. For Auckland Aces, William Somerville picked four wickets.

AUK vs CTB Dream11 squads:

Auckland Aces: Craig Cachopa (captain), Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Robert ODonnell, Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Glenn Phillips, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia, and Ben Lister.

Canterbury: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Todd Astle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Blake Coburn.

AUK vs CTB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips, Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Robert ODonnell, Martin Guptill, C Bowes, J Boyle

Bowlers: Ed Nuttall, L Ferguson, A Hazeldine

All-rounders: C McConchie, K Jamieson

AUK vs CTB Dream11 prediction

Auckland start as favourites to win.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

