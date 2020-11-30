AUK Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Atlas UTC Knights CC will face Marsa CC in the Match 15 of the ECS T10 Malta on Monday, November 30. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our AUK vs MAR match prediction, probable AUK vs MAR playing 11 and AUK vs MAR Dream11 team. The AUK vs MAR live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
AUK are below MAR on the points table due to inferior net run rate, but both teams have had a great season so far. AUK are third on the points table with the same number of points as MAR and a win in the upcoming clash will provide them with an opportunity to move to the second position on the points table.
🥅 He is a Goal Keeper! 🥅— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 29, 2020
🏏Monday the action continues Live Streamed from Malta on @SportsFlick Worldwide plus @Dream11 and @FanCode in India! 🏏#dream11 #fancode #sportsflick #cricket @MSTV_CH @MaltaCricket pic.twitter.com/MgwepJrxum
MAR are second on the table and are coming into the match after winning their previous match versus a winless Overseas CC by 36 runs. This match is crucial for them to move up the points table and upstage current table-toppers Southern Crusaders CC. The match should be an exciting contest for fans as both teams look to play their best players in order to take away 2 full points on offer.
Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Alameen Abdul Lathif Laila Begham, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Ajay John, Akash Lal Ramesan, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Muhammed Jameel Subair.
John Grima, Zeeshan Khan, Sumair Khan, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Glenn Tavilla, Farhan Masih, Muhammad Zubair, Abishek Kuntala, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman.
As per our AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction, AUK will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUK vs MAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUK vs MAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
