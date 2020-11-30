AUK Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Atlas UTC Knights CC will face Marsa CC in the Match 15 of the ECS T10 Malta on Monday, November 30. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our AUK vs MAR match prediction, probable AUK vs MAR playing 11 and AUK vs MAR Dream11 team. The AUK vs MAR live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: With Remodelled Action, Hardik Pandya Bowls For First Time In Over A Year

AUK vs MAR live: AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction and preview

AUK are below MAR on the points table due to inferior net run rate, but both teams have had a great season so far. AUK are third on the points table with the same number of points as MAR and a win in the upcoming clash will provide them with an opportunity to move to the second position on the points table.

MAR are second on the table and are coming into the match after winning their previous match versus a winless Overseas CC by 36 runs. This match is crucial for them to move up the points table and upstage current table-toppers Southern Crusaders CC. The match should be an exciting contest for fans as both teams look to play their best players in order to take away 2 full points on offer.

Also Read: 'Steve Smith Is Not That Far Away From Virat Kohli' In ODI Format, Says Gautam Gambhir

AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AUK vs MAR Dream11 team

AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction: AUK squad for AUK vs MAR Dream11 team

Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Alameen Abdul Lathif Laila Begham, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Ajay John, Akash Lal Ramesan, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Muhammed Jameel Subair.

Also Read: Aaron Finch Laughs With KL Rahul After Being Struck By Navdeep Saini's Full Toss

AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction: MAR squad for AUK vs MAR Dream11 team

John Grima, Zeeshan Khan, Sumair Khan, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Glenn Tavilla, Farhan Masih, Muhammad Zubair, Abishek Kuntala, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman.

Also Read: 'I Don't Think He'll Be Available': Aaron Finch On Warner's Inclusion In 3rd ODI

AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AUK vs MAR playing 11

Haroon Mughal

Eldhose Mathew

Niraj Khanna

Asif Sha

AUK vs MAR match prediction: AUK vs MAR Dream11 team

AUK vs MAR live: AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction

As per our AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction, AUK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUK vs MAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUK vs MAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket/Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.