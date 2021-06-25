AUK Vs MTD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Preview

Match 42 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Atlas UTC Knights and the Mater Dei at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 25. Here is our AUK vs MTD Dream11 prediction, AUK vs MTD Dream11 team and AUK vs MTD scorecard.

AUK vs MTD match preview

The second quarter-final match looks evenly matched on paper with both teams having a good tournament so far. The Atlas UTC Knights finished second in Group A after 8 matches with six wins and two losses. The team finished their league stage campaign winning and losing one match. They won the first match against Royal Strikers by 39 runs, before losing to the same opponent in the second match by 19 runs. With a place in the semi-final at stake, the team will look to play really well.

Mater Dei finished third in Group B after 8 matches. The team registered four wins and lost four matches. They finished their league stage campaign with a doubleheader loss against Super Kings. They were beaten by 8 wickets in both matches. With a place in the semi-final at stake, expect Mater Dei to put up a better performance against Atlas UTC Knights.

AUK vs MTD weather report and pitch report

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the

AUK vs MTD prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the AUK vs MTD match, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

AUK vs MTD player record

For Atlas UTC Knights, the performances from Sujesh Appu and Samuel Stanislaus has been good so far in the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and guide them to the semi-final. On the other hand, Mater Dei will look up to Cornelius Yunus and Azeem Sathi do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

AUK vs MTD Dream11 team

AUK vs MTD Dream11 prediction

As per our AUK vs MTD Dream11 prediction, AUK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The AUK vs MTD record and as a result, the AUK vs MTD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AUK vs MTD Dream11 team and AUK vs MTD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

