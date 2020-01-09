AUK Vs NK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Northern Knights will be squaring off against Auckland Aces in the 2019-20 Super Smash League. The match between both the teams will be played at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Friday, January 10. It will start at 8:40 AM (IST).

AUK vs NK Dream11 Preview

Northern Knights are currently at the bottom of the table. In the total of 8 matches they've played so far, NK have registered victories in 2 matches. They have lost the other five matches. This has resulted in the team registering only 10 points. In the last match against Canterbury, NK lost by 7 wickets. Batting first, NK had scored 219 for the loss of 7 wickets in their full quota of 20 overs. In reply, Canterbury chased down the target with Chad Bowes and Leo Carter scoring half-centuries respectively. The win in the upcoming match will give NK a great chance to make a move up the points table.

Auckland are currently placed 4th on the points table. In the total of 8 matches they have played so far, AUK have lost 3 matches. The other 3 have resulted in victory. Two of their games were called off due to poor weather conditions. In the recent match against Central Districts, they managed to win by 4 wickets. The Aces will like to win the match and move ahead on the points table.

AUK vs NK Dream11 squad

AUK vs NK Dream11 squad: Auckland Aces

Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Ben Horne, Robert ODonnell, Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa, William Somerville, Glenn Phillips, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

AUK vs NK Dream11 squad: Northern Knights

Daniel Flynn, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Peter Bocock, Matthew Fisher, Jake Gibson

AUK vs NK Dream11 team

AUK vs NK Dream11 prediction

Auckland Aces will be favourites to win the match

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.