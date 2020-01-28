AUK Vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Preview

The 19th match of the ongoing 49th edition of the Ford Trophy will be played between Auckland and Northern Knights on January 29. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled to be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland and will start at 3:30 AM IST.

AUK vs NK Dream11 Preview

Six teams are participating in the ongoing New Zealand-based List A tournament. Auckland are currently at the top of the points table, having won four out of their six matches with convincing margins. Meanwhile, Northern Knights are positioned fourth on the points table with three wins and three defeats out of their six fixtures.

AUK vs NK Dream11 top picks from squads

AUK vs NK Dream11: AUK Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ben Horne, Robert O’Donnell, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (c), William Somerville, Jeet Raval, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Matt McEwan, Finn Allen, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Louis Delport, William O Donnell, Ben Lister, Ryan Harrison

AUK vs NK Dream11: NK Squad

BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter (c), Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, James Baker, Daryl Mitchell, Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, HR Cooper, Peter Bocock, Katene Clarke

AUK vs NK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Horne

All-rounder – Anton Devcich (c), Brett Hampton, Sean Solia

Batsmen – Dean Brownlie, HR Cooper, Robert O’Donnell, Katene Clarke

Bowlers – Anurag Verma (vc), William Somerville, Ben Lister

AUK vs NK Dream11 Prediction

Auckland start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

The @aucklandcricket Aces are our early #FordTrophy leaders! The @OtagoVolts also picked up a first round win while rain in Palmerston North meant the @CentralStags and @CanterburyCrick shared the points at Fitzherbert Park. VIDEO scorecards | https://t.co/rqeeIwqRKg pic.twitter.com/fskoHgvCax — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 17, 2019

