AUK Vs OTG Dream11 Ford Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

In the upcoming match of the Ford Trophy, Auckland will go up against Otago. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, New Zealand. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, February 16, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST.
Auckland are currently leading the points table with a win-loss record of 6-4 in the 10 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Otago are placed third on the points table. They have a win-loss record of 5-4 (1 tie) in the 10 games they've played so far.
Also Read l KBFC vs BFC Dream11 ISL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details
Jeet Raval, Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa (C), Robert ODonnell, Ben Horne (WK), Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips.
Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (WK), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Nathan G Smith, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips.
Also Read l UNI vs CZ Dream11 prediction, schedule, top picks and all game details
Also Read l IT vs MA Dream11 Copa Del Rey prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details
Auckland start as favourites to win and the match could be crucial for either side to assert their dominance in the competition as it is expected to be a highly competitive clash.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
Also Read l WOL vs LEI Dream11 prediction, preview and other match details