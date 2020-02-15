AUK Vs OTG Dream11 Ford Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

In the upcoming match of the Ford Trophy, Auckland will go up against Otago. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, New Zealand. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, February 16, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST.

Auckland are currently leading the points table with a win-loss record of 6-4 in the 10 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Otago are placed third on the points table. They have a win-loss record of 5-4 (1 tie) in the 10 games they've played so far.

Also Read l KBFC vs BFC Dream11 ISL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

AUK vs OTG Game schedule

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020

Time: 3:30 AM IST

AUK vs OTG Dream11 teams

Auckland

Jeet Raval, Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa (C), Robert ODonnell, Ben Horne (WK), Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips.

Otago

Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (WK), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Nathan G Smith, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips.

Also Read l UNI vs CZ Dream11 prediction, schedule, top picks and all game details

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Top Picks

Wicketkeeper: Ben Horne

Batsmen: Neil Broom, Colin Munro, Robert ODonnell, Nick Kelly (VC)

All-Rounders: Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft

Bowlers: Ben Lister, Jacob Duffy (C), Nathan G Smith, Louis Delport

Also Read l IT vs MA Dream11 Copa Del Rey prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Prediction

Auckland start as favourites to win and the match could be crucial for either side to assert their dominance in the competition as it is expected to be a highly competitive clash.

AUK vs OTG Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read l WOL vs LEI Dream11 prediction, preview and other match details