AUK Vs OTG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Match Preview

Auckland (AUK) will go up against Otago (OTG) in the upcoming match of the Ford Trophy 2020 on Sunday, December 6, 3:30 am IST. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, New Zealand. Here's a look at our AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction, probable AUK vs OTG playing 11 and AUK vs OTG Dream11 team.

AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction: AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction and preview

Otago is currently at the third spot of the Ford Trophy 2020 points table with eight points. Hamish Rutherford and team have played two matches so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Auckland, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the charts with zero points as they are yet to see a win in the competition.

AUK vs OTG live: AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020

Time: 3:30 am IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, New Zealand

Also Read l CTB vs WEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy 2020 match preview

AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction: AUK vs OTG Dream11 team, squad list

AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction: Auckland squad

Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Grame Beghin, Robert O'Donnell, Willaim O'Donnell, William Somerville, Olly Pringle, Craig Cachopa, Sean Solia, Ryan Harrison, Mark Champman, Danru Ferns, William Somerville, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Jamie Brown.

AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction: Otago squad

Max Chu, Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Camden Hawkins, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Jarrod Mckay, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith.

Also Read l NK vs AUK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy 2020 preview

AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction: AUK vs OTG Dream11 team, top picks

Auckland: Colin Munro, Ryan Harrison, William Somerville

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Matthew Bacon

AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction: AUK vs OTG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Horne

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford (C), Neil Broom, Willaim O'Donnell

All-Rounders: Anaru Kitchen (VC), Michael Rippon, Ryan Harrison

Bowlers: Matthew Bacon, William Somerville, Travis Muller

Also Read l Ford Trophy 2020 NK vs AUK live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview

AUK vs OTG live: AUK vs OTG match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Otago will come out on top in this contest.

FORD TROPHY SQUAD | We're back at home for a pair of Grand Final rematch against @OtagoVolts 🏏



See you at the Outer Oval tomorrow!#FollowSuit ⚪️🔵https://t.co/hPgDZhYmow — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 4, 2020

Note: The AUK vs OTG match prediction and AUK vs OTG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. Our AUK vs OTG Dream11 team and AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Ford Trophy 2020 CTB vs WEL live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview

Image Source: Otago Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.