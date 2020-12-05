AUK Vs OTG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Auckland (AUK) will go up against Otago (OTG) in the upcoming match of the Ford Trophy 2020 on Sunday, December 6, 3:30 am IST. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, New Zealand. Here's a look at our AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction, probable AUK vs OTG playing 11 and AUK vs OTG Dream11 team.
Otago is currently at the third spot of the Ford Trophy 2020 points table with eight points. Hamish Rutherford and team have played two matches so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Auckland, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the charts with zero points as they are yet to see a win in the competition.
Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Grame Beghin, Robert O'Donnell, Willaim O'Donnell, William Somerville, Olly Pringle, Craig Cachopa, Sean Solia, Ryan Harrison, Mark Champman, Danru Ferns, William Somerville, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Jamie Brown.
Max Chu, Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Camden Hawkins, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Jarrod Mckay, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Otago will come out on top in this contest.
FORD TROPHY SQUAD | We're back at home for a pair of Grand Final rematch against @OtagoVolts 🏏— Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 4, 2020
See you at the Outer Oval tomorrow!#FollowSuit ⚪️🔵https://t.co/hPgDZhYmow
Note: The AUK vs OTG match prediction and AUK vs OTG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. Our AUK vs OTG Dream11 team and AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
