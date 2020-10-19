AUK Vs OTG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunkett Shield Live

The Auckland Aces will face off against the Otago Volts in the third Plunkett Shield match. The AUK vs OTG match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 am IST on October 20 from the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Here is our AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction, AUK vs OTG Dream11 team and AUK vs OTG top picks.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | The ACES return to Plunket Shield action against the @OtagoVolts at Eden Park's Outer Oval 🏏#PlunketShield #FollowSuit 🔵⚪️https://t.co/0XcqK9jifj — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) October 18, 2020

AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After a straitened 2019-2020 season, the Plunkett Shield, one of New Zealand's oldest first-class cricket competitions, gets underway today. Six domestic teams, Auckland, Canterbury, Central Districts, Northern Districts, Otago and Wellington will play each other in a round-robin format.

The tournament will not have a finals day and the table-topper at the end of the round-robin will decide the winner of the shield. The current champions are the Wellington Firebirds, who finished as the number one team in the disrupted season earlier this year. The shield was won by the Central Stags two years in succession before that.

The Auckland Aces are the most successful team at the Plunkett Shield tournament, having won the title 23 times in all. Their last title win came in the 2015-2016 season. The Auckland Aces and Otago Volts game last season finished in a thrilling draw. After making 467 and 184 runs in their two innings and cleaning up Otago for 281 in their first innings, Auckland were just one wicket away from a win, but could not get through Otago's last two players, finishing with a score of 227/9.

AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction: Probable AUK vs OTG playing 11

Auckland Aces predicted playing 11

Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia

Otago Volts predicted playing 11

Matt Bacon, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Camden Hawkins, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford

Top picks for AUK vs OTG Dream11 team

Auckland Aces - Glenn Phillips, Graeme Beghin, Robert O’Donnell

Otago Volts - Max Chu, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly

AUK vs OTG live: AUK vs OTG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Martin Guptill (C), Robert O’Donnell, Graeme Beghin

All-rounders: Sean Solia, Mark Chapman (VC), Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers: Danru Ferns, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon

AUK vs OTG live: AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction

According to our AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction, the Auckland Aces will win the match.

Note: The AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction and AUK vs OTG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AUK vs OTG Dream11 team and AUK vs OTG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

