AUK Vs OTG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunkett Shield Live

The Auckland Aces will face off against the Otago Volts in the third Plunkett Shield match. The AUK vs OTG match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 am IST on October 20 from the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Here is our AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction, AUK vs OTG Dream11 team and AUK vs OTG top picks.
SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | The ACES return to Plunket Shield action against the @OtagoVolts at Eden Park's Outer Oval 🏏#PlunketShield #FollowSuit 🔵⚪️https://t.co/0XcqK9jifj— Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) October 18, 2020
After a straitened 2019-2020 season, the Plunkett Shield, one of New Zealand's oldest first-class cricket competitions, gets underway today. Six domestic teams, Auckland, Canterbury, Central Districts, Northern Districts, Otago and Wellington will play each other in a round-robin format.
The tournament will not have a finals day and the table-topper at the end of the round-robin will decide the winner of the shield. The current champions are the Wellington Firebirds, who finished as the number one team in the disrupted season earlier this year. The shield was won by the Central Stags two years in succession before that.
The Auckland Aces are the most successful team at the Plunkett Shield tournament, having won the title 23 times in all. Their last title win came in the 2015-2016 season. The Auckland Aces and Otago Volts game last season finished in a thrilling draw. After making 467 and 184 runs in their two innings and cleaning up Otago for 281 in their first innings, Auckland were just one wicket away from a win, but could not get through Otago's last two players, finishing with a score of 227/9.
Auckland Aces predicted playing 11
Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia
Otago Volts predicted playing 11
Matt Bacon, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Camden Hawkins, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford
Auckland Aces - Glenn Phillips, Graeme Beghin, Robert O’Donnell
Otago Volts - Max Chu, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly
Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips
Batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Martin Guptill (C), Robert O’Donnell, Graeme Beghin
All-rounders: Sean Solia, Mark Chapman (VC), Anaru Kitchen
Bowlers: Danru Ferns, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon
According to our AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction, the Auckland Aces will win the match.
