AUK Vs OTG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Injury Updates And Top Picks

Auckland will take on Otago in the Ford Trophy 2019-20 match which will be played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. The match will be played on Monday, November 27, 2019, and will commence at 3:30 AM (IST).

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Match Preview

Auckland have been in good form in the ongoing series, winning two before losing their last game against Wellington. They are currently sitting in the second spot on the points table. Otago, on the other hand, have won only 1 and lost 2 games out of the 3 they have played so far. Otago have lost their last 2 games after winning the opening fixture. Auckland will look to carry on their winning momentum, whereas Otago would look to get back to winning ways.

AUK vs OTG Dream11 squad

AUK vs OTG Dream11: Auckland Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, William Somerville, Kyle Jamieson, Mathew McEwan, Danru Ferns, Glenn Phillips, Craig Cachopa (C), Sean Solia, Robert ODonnell, Ben Horne, Mark Chapman, and Ben Lister.

AUK vs OTG Dream11: Otago Squad

Mitch Renwick, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan G Smith, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips, Blair Soper, Max Chu, and Michael Rae.

AUK vs OTG Dream11

Otago

Mitch Renwick , Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan G Smith, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy , Matthew Bacon, and Dale Phillips.

Auckland

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Craig Cachopa , Sean Solia, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne, William Somerville, Kyle Jamieson, Mathew McEwan, and Ben Lister

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Mitch Renwick

Batsman: Nick Kelly, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Robert O’Donnell

All-rounder: Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft, Sean Solia

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Ben Lister

AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction

Auckland will be the favourites to win the tie

Note: These predictions are made basis on own analysis and do not guarantee positive results from the game.