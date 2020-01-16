AUK Vs OTG Dream11 Super Smash Predictions, Full Squads And All Match Details

Otago will face Auckland in the Preliminary Final of the Super Smash 2019/20. The match will be played at University Oval, Dunedin on Friday, January 17 at 8:40 AM IST. Craig Cachopa will captain Auckland and Jacob Duffy will lead Otago. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

AUK vs OTG Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Auckland:

Craig Cachopa (captain), Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Ben Horne , Robert ODonnell, Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Glenn Phillips, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia, Louis Delport, and Ben Lister.

Otago:

Jacob Duffy (captain), Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Josh Finnie, Michael Rae, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon, Mitch Renwick, Travis Muller, and Max Chu.

AUK vs OTG Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Neil Broom (captain), Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly (vice-captain), Martin Guptill

All-Rounders: Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman

Bowlers: Nathan G Smith, Michael Rae, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister

AUK vs OTG Form Guide

Otago ended the group stage of the competition at the second position with five wins out of their ten games. Their last game was against Canterbury and the latter won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Neil Broom and Nick Kelly. Their best bowlers in the game were Jacob Duffy and Dean Foxcroft.

Auckland ended the group stage of the competition at the third position as they won four out of their ten games. Their last game was against Wellington and they won the game by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Craig Cachopa and Mark Chapman. Their best bowlers were Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson.

