AUK Vs OVR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Atlas UTC Knights CC will face Overseas CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our AUK vs OVR match prediction, probable AUK vs OVR playing 11 and AUK vs OVR Dream11 team. AUK vs OVR live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 prediction: AUK vs OVR preview

The AUK vs OVR fixture is the second fixture between these teams in one day. Both sides played the first match of the day and at the time of writing, AUK had already finished their innings at 107/2 from their 10 overs. Opener Samuel Stanislaus was the top scorer for the side with an unbeaten knock of 37 runs for 30 balls. His innings consisted of 2 fours and 2 sixes. Basil George was the second top scorer for the side with 21 runs from 11 balls. For OVR, Lee Tuck and Heinrich Gericke were the successful bowlers picking up one wicket apiece.

AUK vs OVR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AUK vs OVR Dream11 team

AUK vs OVR Dream11 prediction: AUK squad for AUK vs OVR Dream11 team

Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep (wk), Bose Paul, Nithin K Babu, Sujesh K Appu (c), Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Alameen Begham, Ciril Mathew, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammad, Akash lal Remesan, Nithin Sunny, Ajay John, Muhammad Jameel Subair

AUK vs OVR Dream11 prediction: OVR squad for AUK vs OVR Dream11 team

Clyde Palmer (wk), Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne, Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Daniel Kniverton, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Charl Kleinepunte, David Marks, Jack Barritt, James Spackman, Gerald Sant, Deon Vosloo, Dean Stevenson, Ethan Xuereb, Matthew Towns

AUK vs OVR Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUK vs OVR playing 11

Manoj Salikumar Panicker

Eldhose Mathew

Heinrich Gericke

Samuel Stanislaus

AUK vs OVR match prediction: AUK vs OVR Dream11 team

AUK vs OVR live: AUK vs OVR Dream11 prediction

As per our AUK vs OVR Dream11 prediction, AUK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUK vs OVR Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUK vs OVR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUK vs OVR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

