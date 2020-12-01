AUK Vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Atlas UTC Knights CC will face Southern Crusaders CC in the Match 19 of the ECS T10 Malta on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our AUK vs SOC match prediction, probable AUK vs SOC playing 11 and AUK vs SOC Dream11 team. The AUK vs SOC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

AUK vs SOC live: AUK vs SOC Dream11 prediction and preview

Currently, AUK are at the top of the points table and have a three-point lead over their upcoming opponent on the points table. Following an impressive start to their campaign, they will look to extend their lead over top of the points table by keeping their winning momentum going.

On the other hand, SOC are second on the points table and will look to cut off the lead taken by AUK at the top. They lost their previous match to Msida Warriors CC by just 11 runs, however, they would look to bounce back with a win versus table toppers. The match should be an exciting contest for fans as both teams look to play their best players in order to take away 2 full points on offer

AUK vs SOC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AUK vs SOC Dream11 team

AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction: AUK squad for AUK vs SOC Dream11 team

Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Alameen Abdul Lathif Laila Begham, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Ajay John, Akash Lal Ramesan, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Muhammed Jameel Subair.

AUK vs SOC Dream11 prediction: SOC squad for AUK vs SOC Dream11 team

Micheal Goonetilleke(c), Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gopal Thakur, Gaurav Maithani, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Jamadiul Hossain

AUK vs SOC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AUK vs SOC playing 11

Zeeshan Yousaf

Eldhose Mathew

Eardley Chandiram

Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanisla

AUK vs SOC match prediction: AUK vs SOC Dream11 team

AUK vs SOC live: AUK vs SOC Dream11 prediction

As per our AUK vs SOC Dream11 prediction, AUK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUK vs SOC Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUK vs SOC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUK vs SOC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

