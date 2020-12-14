AUK Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Match Preview

Auckland will take on Wellington in the 18th match of the Ford Trophy 2020. The AUK vs WEL match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST from the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on Tuesday, December 15. Here is a look at the AUK vs WEL match prediction, probable AUK vs WEL playing 11 and AUK vs WEL Dream11 team.

AUK vs WEL live: AUK vs WEL Dream11 prediction and preview

Both these teams faced each other on Sunday and it was WEL who beat AUK by 4 wickets. William O'Donnell scored another half-century as AUK posted 255-9 in 50 overs. WEL chased down the target thanks to Troy Johnson, who was the man of the match, for his match-winning 80 runs

FORD TROPHY | The ACES are back in action against the Wellington Firebirds tomorrow at the Outer Oval.



It's the last Ford Trophy match before the @SuperSmashNZ window 🏏#FordTrophy #FollowSuit 🔵⚪️

WEL will look to carry on their winning momentum and sentence AUK to their 2nd consecutive defeat. Currently, WEL are 5 points ahead of AUK and will look to extend the lead by winning the match. AUK, on the other hand, will look to reduce the gap by winning the match. Fans could be treated to a great contest if AUK brings their A-game to the table.

AUK vs WEL Dream11 prediction: Squads for AUK vs WEL probable playing 11

AUK vs WEL Dream11 prediction: AUK squad

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell (C), Ben Horne (WK), Bradley Rodden, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Olly Pringle, Graeme Beghin, Ryan Harrison

AUK vs WEL Dream11 prediction: WEL squad

Andrew Fletcher, Lauchie Johns (C), Jakob Bhula, Finn Allen, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson (WK)< Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Nick Greenwood, James Hartshorn, Adam Leonard, Ian McPeake

AUK vs WEL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AUK vs WEL Dream11 team

William O’Donnell

Troy Johnson

Peter Younghusband

Jakob Bhula

AUK vs WEL match prediction: AUK vs WEL Dream11 team

AUK vs WEL live: AUK vs WEL Dream11 prediction

As per our AUK vs WEL Dream11 prediction, AUK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUK vs WEL Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUK vs WEL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUK vs WEL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

