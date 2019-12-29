The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

AUK Vs WEL Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

AUK vs WEL Dream11: Auckland will square off against Wellington in the 16th match of the Super Smash 2019-20 on Monday, December 30 at the Eden Park Outer Oval.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
AUK vs WEL dream11

Auckland will square off against Wellington in the 16th match of the Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20. The match will take place on Monday, December 30 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. It will commence at 8:40 AM (IST).

ALSO READ | Aus Vs NZ: Pat Cummins Barely Misses World Record By Taking 70 Consecutive Non-lbw Wickets

Auckland haven't really been able to kickstart their campaign. Out of their 5 matches so far, they have won only 1, lost 2 and 2 games ended in no result. Their only win came in the last game against Central Districts, which they managed to win by just 2 runs. They are currently placed 4th on the points table with 8 points to their name.

On the other hand, Wellington are cruising in the tournament. They played 4 games out of which they have won 3 and lost 1. Their only loss came against Central Districts by 24 runs. They are currently the table-toppers with 12 points to their name. Wellington would like to secure a win in this game and stay at the top of the table. Let us have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

ALSO READ | OTG Vs NK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

AUK vs WEL Squads

Auckland Squad: Craig Cachopa (Captain), Glenn Phillips (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Robert ODonnell, Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia, Ben Lister.

Wellington Squad: Michael Bracewell (Captain), Devon Conway (Wicket-keeper), Jamie Gibson, Fraser Colson, Jimmy Neesham, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Logan Van Beek, Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake, Hamish Bennett, Michael Pollard.

ALSO READ | Ex-Australia Pacer Jason Gillespie Responds Savagely To Veganism Troll On Twitter

AUK vs WEL Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Craig Cachopa, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill (Captain), Colin Munro

Bowlers:  Ben Lister, Ollie Newton, Mitchell McClenaghan, Logan Van Beek,

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Jimmy Neesham

Wellington start as favourites to win the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh Compounds Pakistan's Cricketing Isolation, Calls It 'unsafe To Even Play T20Is'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
ISHANT ON KOHLI & DHONI AS CAPTAINS
GANGULY HAILS VIRENDER SEHWAG
YOGI ADITYANATH SLAMS UP STUDENTS
VETERAN PACER SIDDLE BIDS FAREWELL