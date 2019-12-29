AUK Vs WEL Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Auckland will square off against Wellington in the 16th match of the Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20. The match will take place on Monday, December 30 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. It will commence at 8:40 AM (IST).

Auckland haven't really been able to kickstart their campaign. Out of their 5 matches so far, they have won only 1, lost 2 and 2 games ended in no result. Their only win came in the last game against Central Districts, which they managed to win by just 2 runs. They are currently placed 4th on the points table with 8 points to their name.

On the other hand, Wellington are cruising in the tournament. They played 4 games out of which they have won 3 and lost 1. Their only loss came against Central Districts by 24 runs. They are currently the table-toppers with 12 points to their name. Wellington would like to secure a win in this game and stay at the top of the table. Let us have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

AUK vs WEL Squads

Auckland Squad: Craig Cachopa (Captain), Glenn Phillips (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Robert ODonnell, Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia, Ben Lister.

Wellington Squad: Michael Bracewell (Captain), Devon Conway (Wicket-keeper), Jamie Gibson, Fraser Colson, Jimmy Neesham, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Logan Van Beek, Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake, Hamish Bennett, Michael Pollard.

AUK vs WEL Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Craig Cachopa, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill (Captain), Colin Munro

Bowlers: Ben Lister, Ollie Newton, Mitchell McClenaghan, Logan Van Beek,

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Jimmy Neesham

Wellington start as favourites to win the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

