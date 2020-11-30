AUM Vs MSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

American University of Malta will face Msida Warriors CC in the Match 16 of the ECS T10 Malta on Monday, November 30. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our AUM vs MSW match prediction, probable AUM vs MSW playing 11 and AUM vs MSW Dream11 team. The AUM vs MSW live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

AUM vs MSW live: AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction and preview

AUM haven't had a great start to their campaign as they are winless in the tournament so far. They have just one point to show on the points table after one match was washed out by rain. They will be desperate to win the match and break the duck. However the win will not change their position on the points table. AUM will certainly look to put up a good show in the upcoming match.

MSW are above AUM on fourth place with 5 points. They have so far won 2 matches, faced one loss, while one match ended in no result. They are currently on a two-match winning streak beating Southern Crusaders in two back-to-back matches. They will look to win the match and widen the gap between them and AUM. Fans can expect a good contest.

AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AUM vs MSW Dream11 team

AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction: AUM squad for AUM vs MSW Dream11 team

Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar (wk), Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Mittul Patel, Girish Bapathu, Prithvi Chauhan, Shiv Singh, Deepak Singh, Ravi Paul, Akhil Konda, Asif Ali Khan, Rammohan Gardas

AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction: MSW squad for AUM vs MSW Dream11 team

Rahul Nair (c), Justin George, Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Samuel George (wk), Manuel Antony, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas, Akhil Piostine, Sachin Baby, Dives Kumar, Rijesh Jayamalli, Rajeesh Mundoli, Jibin Sebastian

AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AUK vs MAR playing 11

Zoheb Malek

Abhishek Prajapati

Shubham Patel

Rahul Nair

AUM vs MSW match prediction: AUM vs MSW Dream11 team

AUM vs MSW live: AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction

As per our AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction, AUM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUM vs MSW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUM vs MSW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter

