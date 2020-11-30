AUM Vs MSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
American University of Malta will face Msida Warriors CC in the Match 16 of the ECS T10 Malta on Monday, November 30. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our AUM vs MSW match prediction, probable AUM vs MSW playing 11 and AUM vs MSW Dream11 team. The AUM vs MSW live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: AUK Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview
AUM haven't had a great start to their campaign as they are winless in the tournament so far. They have just one point to show on the points table after one match was washed out by rain. They will be desperate to win the match and break the duck. However the win will not change their position on the points table. AUM will certainly look to put up a good show in the upcoming match.
🥅 He is a Goal Keeper! 🥅— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 29, 2020
🏏Monday the action continues Live Streamed from Malta on @SportsFlick Worldwide plus @Dream11 and @FanCode in India! 🏏#dream11 #fancode #sportsflick #cricket @MSTV_CH @MaltaCricket pic.twitter.com/MgwepJrxum
MSW are above AUM on fourth place with 5 points. They have so far won 2 matches, faced one loss, while one match ended in no result. They are currently on a two-match winning streak beating Southern Crusaders in two back-to-back matches. They will look to win the match and widen the gap between them and AUM. Fans can expect a good contest.
Also Read: WAR Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Preview
Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar (wk), Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Mittul Patel, Girish Bapathu, Prithvi Chauhan, Shiv Singh, Deepak Singh, Ravi Paul, Akhil Konda, Asif Ali Khan, Rammohan Gardas
Also Read: India Vs Australia: 'Playing 1st Class Gives Us Slight Advantage In Tests': Labuschagne
Rahul Nair (c), Justin George, Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Samuel George (wk), Manuel Antony, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas, Akhil Piostine, Sachin Baby, Dives Kumar, Rijesh Jayamalli, Rajeesh Mundoli, Jibin Sebastian
Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Claims Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Don't Fit Into India's ODI Team?
As per our AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction, AUM will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUM vs MSW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUM vs MSW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
CSA 4-Day Franchise Series WAR vs HL live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview
5 mins ago
FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup match preview
22 mins ago
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MAR live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
36 mins ago
WAR vs HL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series preview
39 mins ago
India vs Australia: 'Playing 1st class gives us slight advantage in Tests': Labuschagne
1 hour ago
AUK vs MAR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Malta match preview
1 hour ago