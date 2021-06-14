AUM Vs RST Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

The 1st match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between American University of Malta and Royal Strikers at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 14. Here is our AUM vs RST Dream11 prediction, AUM vs RST Dream11 team, AUM vs RST scorecard and AUM vs RST opener.

AUM vs RST match preview

The American University of Malta did not have a good season last year finishing at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary win. This year, the team will be hoping to qualify to the knockout stage thanks to some T10 experience under the belt. On the other hand, the Royal Stars come into the tournament after playing some exciting cricket in the Malta summer league. The team, despite being inexperienced, will look to leave an impression by upsetting American University of Malta in the opening fixture.

Speaking about the tournament, 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand, Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings and Swieqi United.

AUM vs RST weather report and pitch report

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the AUM vs RST Dream11 prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the AUM vs RST opener, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

AUM vs RST player record

For the American University of Malta, Zoheb Malek and Jit Patel's performances could be crucial in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and provide them with a winning start. On the other hand, Royal Stars will look up to Livin Varghese and Rubin James to do well for the team and guide them to a win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

AUM vs RST Dream11 team

AUM vs RST Dream11 prediction

As per our AUM vs RST Dream11 prediction, AUM will come out on top in this contest. The match will be live streamed on FanCode in India.

Note: The AUM vs RST player record and as a result, the AUM vs RST best team is made on the basis of our own analysis.

