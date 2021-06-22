AUM Vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

Match 31 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between the American University of Malta and the Southern Crusaders at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 22. Here is our AUM vs SOC Dream11 prediction, AUM vs SOC Dream11 team, AUM vs SOC scorecard and AUM vs SOC opener.

American University of Malta are currently third on the points table with three wins and three losses from six matches played so far. They played their previous fixture against current table toppers Marsa and were handed a crushing defeat in both the matches. They lost the matches by 10 wickets and 4 wickets respectively. Southern Crusaders, on the other hand, a place below them with two wins and four losses from 6 matches played so far.

The previous fixtures were against Royal Strikers which they won by 7 wickets and 10 wickets respectively. The Crusaders team will start as underdogs in this match going by the recent form. However, the team will look to spring a surprise by beating their opponents, who are placed above them on the points table.

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the AUM vs SOC prediction.

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

For American University of Malta, the performance from Darshit Patankar and Zohaib Malek will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and help them climb the points table. On the other hand, Southern Crusaders will look up to Ryan Bazstianz and Zeshan Yousef to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have had a decent tournament so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

