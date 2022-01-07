AUS Media Post Equating Starc, Kohli's Average Since 2019 Gets Befitting Reply From Jaffer

Former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer who is known for his witty tweets and replies, in his latest Tweet took a dig at Australian broadcaster 7Cricket who posted a tweet on January 6, that compared batting stats between Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The tweet compared stats of the two cricketers since the start of 2019.

Virat Kohli has an average of 37.17 in Tests, which is lower than that of Mitchell Starc's 38.63. Tweeting a picture of Starc and Kohli, 7Cricket wrote 'stat of the day.'

Wasim Jaffer was quick to reply and compared the ODI batting average between Indian seamer Navdeep Saini (53.50) with that of Steve Smith who holds an average of 43.34.

ODI Career batting average:

Navdeep Saini: 53.50

Steve Smith: 43.34 😛 https://t.co/1PrcZ0HkDf — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 6, 2022

Ashes: England trail by 158 runs at end of play on Day 3

The Aussies are 3-0 up in the Ashes, with the 4th Test currently underway. Australia won the toss and selected to bat first scoring a mammoth total of 416/8 declare. David Warner and Marcus Harris both scored in their 30s and got the team off to a start with Steve Smith scoring a well-played 67. However, Usman Khawaja who was making a comeback into the Australian Test side after almost two and a half years was the star with the bat scoring a brilliant knock of 137 runs. For the Brits' Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers picking up a 5'fer (101 - 5).

In return, England have finished Day 3 on 258/7 and currently trail by 158 runs. Jonny Bairstow found back his form and is currently batting at 103 (not-out) while Ben Stokes scored 66 followed by a quick cameo of 39 from Mark Wood helping England recover from 4-36 as their top order once again failed to impress.

India vs South Africa: Series tied 1-1 at the end of Game 2

On the other hand, in the ongoing India vs South Africa Test series, South Africa defeated team India by 7 wickets. South Africa needed a target of 240 which they chased down by seven wickets. Test Skipper Dean Elgar led from the front scoring an unbeaten 96 with all others chipping in and supporting the batter. With this, the series is tied at 1-1 with Cape Town to play the decider. It is to note, if India wins the next Test, it will be their first-ever win in South Africa

Image: AP, PTI