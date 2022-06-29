AUS Players Appeal For LBW But David Warner Keeps Eye On Ball To Take Superb Catch; WATCH

Australia have come all guns blazing in the first Test as they have ripped apart the Sri Lankan batting line-up by dismissing them for just 212 runs. Amongst all the dismissals, the wicket of Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was the most interesting as all the Aussie players appealed for an LBW.

It was only David Warner who had his eyes on the ball all along as he completed an outstanding catch. Umpire Kumar Dharmesana indicated that there was a bat involved before walking to fellow on-field umpire Nitin Menon to consult if the catch was taken cleanly. The decision went upstairs and the third umpire confirmed that Warner had indeed completed the catch.

SL vs AUS: Warner takes a fantastic catch to dismiss Karunaratne

The video below confirms that all the Australian players began appealing for an LBW way before David Warner had completed the catch. The dismissal of Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne was only the start for Nathan Lyon, who ended up picking up yet another brilliant fifer.

What an outstanding catch by David Warner. pic.twitter.com/XPHd5qEaWU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2022

His other wickets included that of wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella, who also ended up as the side's top scorer with 58 runs of just 59 deliveries in what was a brilliant counter-attacking inning. Meanwhile, he also picked up the wicket of veteran batter Angelo Mathews before dismissing Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya to wrap up the Sri Lankan innings.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Are Aussies ready for The Lions' spinners?

With both Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson getting a tremendous amount of turn on the surface, it will be interesting to see if Australia are ready for the Sri Lankan spinners, having struggled against them during the ODI series. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side are playing four spinners in the side - Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay and Lasith Embuldeniya.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Playing 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson