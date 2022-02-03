AUS Skipper Pat Cummins Breaks Silence On Langer's Coaching Future; 'Doesn't Help Anyone'

Australia’s Test skipper Pat Cummins has expressed his thoughts on Cricket Australia’s decision to evaluate head coach Justin Langer before deciding to extend his contract with the national cricket team. Langer’s existing contract comes to an end in June this year and is one of several issues to be discussed in the board meeting on Friday. The board meeting is shaping out to be pivotal for the team as it departs for their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years next month.

As per a report by The Guardian, the Aussie Test skipper has maintained that it is fair for the national cricket governing body to evaluate the head coach while adding that the speculations about the coach not helping anyone. On being asked if Langer had his full support, Cummins said, “It's part of speculation which I don’t think is healthy. I don’t think it helps anyone, so I don’t want to add to it. That is Cricket Australia’s job, it’s not my job. I have really liked my time working with JL”.

"It lies in Cricket Australia’s hands," says Pat Cummins

Cummins and Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch met with CA officials after Australia’s 4-0 win in the Ashes 2021-22. During his conversation with the reporters, Cummins also added that it was fair to evaluate Langer while not endorsing Langer publicly. “It lies in Cricket Australia’s hands. “JL has been doing a fantastic job. He has been there for four years. His contract is obviously up soon. So they’re just going through an evaluation process at the moment which I think is fair and the right thing to do,” Cummins said.

Justin Langer's time as the head coach of Australia

Langer’s on-field performance suggests that his contract should be extended and if CA decides to not do so, it will certainly receive criticism from the public. He became the head coach of Australia in 2018 after Australian cricket was shaken by the sandpaper gate saga in South Africa. Under his guidance, the Aussies drew the Ashes 2019 2-2 in England and retained the trophy by winning the Ashes 2021-22 by 4-0 last month. He also helped Australia win their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2021.

(Image: AP)