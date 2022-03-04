AUS Tour Of Pakistan: Netizens Express Concern For Player Security After Deadly Bomb Blast

Cricket Australia seems to be monitoring the situation in Pakistan after a terrorist suicide bomb attack transpired in Peshawar that killed more than 30 worshippers on Friday and injured 50 others according to reports. The city is just two hours away from where the Pakistan vs Australia first Test is taking place.

This was a special occasion for cricket in Pakistan as this marked the first time in 24 years when the two nations were playing a match in the country, with the last game taking place in 1998. On learning about the attack, netizens took to social media to express their concern for the players' security.

Pakistan vs Australia: Fans express concern after bomb blast

After a bomb was detonated in Peshawar, several fans took to their Twitter accounts as seen below, stating that Australia must cancel their tour of Pakistan in light of players' safety.

Australia cricket team @CricketAus @cricketcomau should IMMEDIATELY CANCEL their #pakistan 🇵🇰 tour after peshawar mosque bomb blast.

Be safe like New Zealand did. Life matters. #Peshawarblast pic.twitter.com/Z1hfjEF993 — Lt.Gan🇵🇰Asif Ghufoor (@GanGhufoor) March 4, 2022

Absolutely #Australia should immediately stop it's cricket team to from going to #Terrorist State #Pakistan after Peshawar mosque bomb blast dnt risk the life's of Australian Cricket Team. #Peshawarblast @cricketcomau @ScottMorrisonMP https://t.co/XGZwFLXXX7 — Sarthak I AM Subhash🇮🇳 (@jai_bhavani_IND) March 4, 2022

Bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar!

30 people killed!

It's only a first day of the series and then this happens!

Australian cricket team, please leave that country asap for your families ❤

Stay safe everyone 👍#PAKvsAUS #PAKvAUS #AUSvPAK #Australia #Pakistan — Abhi🇮🇳 (@abhik15590) March 4, 2022

A bomb blast in Peshawar, 180-odd km away from Rawalpindi, where Australia are playing Pakistan. Could put the whole tour in jeopardy. — Anuraag Peesara (@anuraagp15) March 4, 2022

The Australian cricket team is staying in Islamabad for the first Test in Rawalpindi and it is believed that they are receiving 'presidential-style security' during their tour. After the Test in Rawalpindi, they are set to travel for matches in Karachi and Lahore. This was the sixth time that a Test match was hosted in Pakistan since 2019 after international cricket had stopped in the country for a decade following an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Pakistan bomb blast details

Reports state that the terrorists attempted to enter the mosque before engaging in a firefight with the police when they were unsuccessful. As per Geo News, one of the attackers then ran inside the mosque and detonated his suicide vest. According to Pakistani media reports, the injured have been taken to Lady Reading Hospital by emergency workers and they have been supported by residents and neighbours of nearby areas.

It remains to be seen whether this security threat will have any impact on Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to continue their tour of Pakistan or not, keeping in mind the security of their players. CA and the Pakistan Cricket Board have worked extremely hard to make this series possible and it will be a shame if another security threat may lead to the cancellation of the series.