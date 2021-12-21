AUS Vs ENG 2nd Test: Joe Root Says England 'made Same Mistakes' As 4 Years Ago

England skipper Joe Root asserted that the bowlers let the team down with their showing in the first innings of the AUS vs ENG Ashes 2nd Test and said that his side does have the team to compete and beat Australia but have kept making the same mistakes that they made four years ago.

"When we look at the ball in hand, I don't think we bowled the right lengths, we needed to bowl fuller. As soon as we did that in the second innings, we made it harder for them. It's disappointing because we made the same mistakes that we made four years ago. We could have bowled better and should have batted better," Root said speaking at the post-match presser in the aftermath of his team's 275-run defeat.

Joe Root further added that if the team has to be confident, they just need to stop making those same mistakes and if they do that, they can make a comeback. "We have to be (confident) about turning things around. I’m confident that we have all that we need to win here. Just need to stop repeating the same mistakes. We have to get through that first 20 minutes and then go greedy, need to leave better as well. Need to also manage certain passages of play better. Certainly capable of it," he added.

England are now 0-2 down in the five-match series and have now lost 11 of the last 12 matches Down Under. The Brtis' had the perfect opportunity to level the series 1-1 as the hosts were missing their two leading pacers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, but failed to capitalise on that as Australia turned out to be too good for them.

AUS vs ENG: Jos Buttler is a great example for the rest of the guys

Joe Root went on to heap praise for Jos Buttler who played with great determination before getting out through a hit-wicket and said that he was an example for the rest of the team. "It was heartbreaking to see Jos get out like that because it was a wonderful performance from him. "It's a great example to the rest of the guys. That's the determination, the desire that you need to go and win out here. "For our whole batting group, I hope they look at that and we get a good positive response off the back of it because the way Jos has gone about things - his mentality, in particular - was outstanding."

The Ashes third Test is scheduled to get underway on Boxing Day (December 26, Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. England need to win at least two Tests to level the series.

Image: AP