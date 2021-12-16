AUS Vs ENG Day-Night Test Live Stream: How To Watch 2nd Ashes Match In India, US And UK?

After a dominating victory in the first Test match, Australia will take a 1-0 lead over England to the Adelaide Test. The second game of the AUS vs ENG series will take place from December 16 to 20, live from the Adelaide Oval.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game between the two teams, here is a look at how to watch the 2nd Ashes match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch AUS vs ENG live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the second Test match of the Ashes 2021 series live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The game will be telecasted live on the Sony Six SD/HD channel. As for AUS vs ENG live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

"Am I allowed to say that?" James Anderson picked up a few early laughs in his media conference on the eve of his 167th Test #Ashes pic.twitter.com/v6ICmh7dG3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2021

Fans can tune in to the match at 9:30 AM IST every day. Meanwhile, as for the live scores and updates of the game, fans can also track the social media handles of the two teams.

Australia vs England live stream details in the UK

UK fans hoping to watch Australia vs England Test series can tune in to the BT Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be broadcast live on the BT Sports channel. Meanwhile, the Ashes live streaming will be available on the BT Sport app and website. The action will begin live at 5:00 AM BST every day, beginning December 16.

How to watch Ashes live in the US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch the AUS vs ENG series live can tune in to Willow TV. As for Ashes live stream, fans can tune in to Willow TV and Sling TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 11:00 PM ET every day, beginning December 15.

Steve Smith and George Bailey reminisce about the 2013-14 #Ashes whitewash as they talk mid-series technique changes, Brad Haddin's underrated series with the bat, and Smith's bunnies with the ball pic.twitter.com/UZSekwFU1q — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2021

Australia beat England by nine wickets in first Ashes match

With some exceptional bowling from skipper Pat Cummins in the first innings, Australia dismissed England for just 147 runs. The captain took five wickets, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood picking up two wickets each. The Joe Root-led side had an extremely poor performance with the bat as their top run-scorer was Jos Buttler, who hit 39 runs of 58 deliveries.

In response, Australia smacked 425 runs, with Travis Head smashing a brilliant century. The all-rounder scored 152 runs off just 148 deliveries, an inning that included 14 boundaries and four sixes. Opener David Warner also hit a fantastic 94 run knock, smacking 11 boundaries and two sixes in the process.

After a disappointing performance in the first innings, England provided a far better performance in the second. David Malan hit 82 runs while captain Joe Root smacked 89 runs. Even though England managed to score 297 runs, it only gave Australia a target of 20 runs, which they chased with ease. Alex Carey and Marcus Harris surprisingly opened the batting and scored nine runs each, with two other runs coming in extras.