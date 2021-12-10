AUS Vs ENG: Hobart Could Host Ashes For First Time As Perth's Replacement, Says Report

The fifth Test match of the ongoing Australia vs England Ashes 2021-22 series, earlier scheduled to be held at Perth is now likely to be shifted to Hobart. The Bellerive Oval Stadium could mark history by hosting its first-ever Ashes Test. As per reports by The ABC state, Cricket Australia(CA) put out the hosting rights of the match to tender, following the development that the Perth Test won’t take place due to Western Australia’s stringent COVID protocols. The report further added that a joint team of Cricket Tasmania and the Tasmanian government emerged as the winning bidders amid proposals from Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, and the ACT.

The Bellerive Oval has a seating capacity of approximately 20,000 spectators and it will host its 13th Test match since 1989, its first Test since 2016, and also its very first Ashes Test match. The match is touted to be a day-night clash which will be a historic game for cricket enthusiasts to witness. Australia was earlier scheduled to host Afghanistan at Tasmania in a historic one-off Test match this month, but it got cancelled owing to the political circumstances in Afghanistan that were the aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

What happened during the Ashes 2021-22 opener at the Gabba?

The Ashes 2021-22 kicked off with the first Test match being played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The ongoing match is currently on its third day and has already witnessed many historical moments. Mitchell Starc opened the series with a wicket on the first ball of the match, while skipper Pat Cummins returned with a five-for, after bowling out England for a total of 147 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Aussie batting line-up posted a 1st innings total of 425 runs, courtesy of 94 runs scored by Warner, 74 runs scored by Marnus Labuschaghne, and the 152 runs scored by Travis Head.

The second Ashes Test will be a D/N fixture

At the time of writing this article, England finds themselves at 220/2 after 70 overs of play with skipper Joe Root and no. 3 batter Dawid Malan batting at 86 runs and 80 runs respectively. Meanwhile, after the Gabba Test, the second Test of the Ashes will be held at Adelaide from December 16-20 under day-light conditions, before the action shifts to the Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG) for the boxing-day Test. While the fourth Test is set to be played at Sydney, the announcement about the fifth Test at Hobart could be made anytime now.

(Image: AP)