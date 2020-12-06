AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd T20I Match Preview

Australia will lock horns with India in the second T20I match of the India vs Australia 2020-21 series. The AUS vs IND match is scheduled to begin at 1:40 pm on Sunday, December 6 from the Sydney Cricket Ground. Here is our AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, AUS vs IND Dream11 team and AUS vs IND Dream11 top picks.

Ahead of the return of Australia and India to the SCG tomorrow, go back to 2018 and all the highlights from their last T20 in Sydney #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QqovBCQeiZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2020

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Match preview

The Men in Blue will return to Sydney with a changed frame of mind. Having defeated the mighty Aussies in back-to-back games now, Kohli and co. will start to truly believe that they can get their hands on the T20I series trophy. After a contentious use of Yuzvendra Chahal as a "like for like" concussion substitute for Jadeja worked out perfectly for them, the selectors will have little reason to leave the spinner out of the side in Sydney. The loss of Jadeja could be a heavy price to pay though and will demand a step up from the top order that has remained inconsistent on this tour.

As in the 1st T20I, the trick for India will be to make quick work of the in-form Australian batsmen - currently their entire top order and a new and renewed Glenn Maxwell. The Aussies have also added veteran spinner, Nathan Lyon, to their side and can be expected to play him in the game on Sunday. A huge concern for the hosts will be the fitness of captain Aaron Finch, who seems to have picked up a niggle during the first T20I, and a potential replacement for him at the top. Marnus Labuschagne may be called up, with Matthew Wade being the best bet for the captaincy if Finch is ruled out.

AUS vs IND playing 11 prediction

Australia predicted playing XI - D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (WK), Aaron Finch/Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott

India predicted playing XI - Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, T Natarajan

Australia have added Nathan Lyon to their squad for the remainder of the #AUSvIND T20 series against Indiahttps://t.co/k3LypOjowW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2020

AUS vs IND Key Players

Australia - Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques

India - Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul

AUS vs IND Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (C), Hardik Pandya

Allrounder: Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), T Natarajan

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction

According to our AUS vs IND match prediction, Australia will win this match.

Note: The AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction and AUS vs IND Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AUS vs IND Dream11 team and AUS vs IND Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

