AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely 11s And 1st ODI Match Preview

Australia will take on India in the first of the three-match ODI series on Friday, November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. The live action of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, AUS vs IND squads and AUS vs IND Dream11 team. The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

AUS vs IND preview

This is the first international assignment for Team India since the COVID-19 induced hiatus in March. On the other hand, Australia last played an ODI series in September against England which they clinched by a 2-1 margin. As far as the recent meetings between these two sides are concerned, the two cricketing giants competed in a three-match ODI series in January which India won 2-1. Both sides are filled with prominent names which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Probable AUS vs IND playing 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUS vs IND playing 11

KL Rahul

Jasprit Bumrah

David Warner

Mitchell Starc

AUS vs IND match prediction: AUS vs IND Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Alex Carey

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, David Warner (Vice-captain), Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

AUS vs IND live: AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction

As per our AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, AUS will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUS vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUS vs IND match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

