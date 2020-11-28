AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely 11s And 2nd ODI Match Preview

Australia will lock horns with India in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, November 29 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The AUS vs IND live streaming will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, probable AUS vs IND playing 11 and AUS vs IND Dream11 team.

AUS vs IND Match Preview

Australia registered a solid 66-run victory over India in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The hosts were clinical in all three facets of the game as they outplayed the visitors to kick off the series on a winning note. Barring a couple of bowlers, the rest of them had a tough time in the high-scoring game. Another exciting game is on the cards with both sides going all in to secure a win. While the hosts will play to clinch the series, the visitors will look to secure a win to stay alive in it.

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AUS vs IND Dream11 team

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Probable AUS vs IND playing 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUS vs IND playing 11

Virat Kohli

Mohammad Shami

Steve Smith

Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs IND match prediction: AUS vs IND Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Steve Smith (Vice-captain), David Warner

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

AUS vs IND live: AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction

As per our AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, IND will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUS vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUS vs IND match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

