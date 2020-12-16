AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And Pink-Ball Test Preview

Australia will lock horns with India in the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday, December 17 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The AUS vs IND live streaming will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, AUS vs IND squads and AUS vs IND Dream11 team.

AUS vs IND 1st Test match preview

The Test series between the two cricketing giants has been one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the year. While India will look to win their second consecutive Test series on Australian soil with their last win (2-1) coming in 2018-19, the Australians will want to avenge their defeat by beating the Men in Blue.

The two teams recently battled it out in ODI and T20I series. While Australia won the ODI series 2-1, India emerged victorious in the T20I series by the same margin. The Test series starting from Thursday promises to be another fascinating contest. Both sides are filled with some superstars of the game which is why fans are in for an exciting five days ahead.

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: AUS vs IND playing 11

Australia (Tentative): Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

India (Confirmed): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUS vs IND playing 11

Steve Smith

Josh Hazlewood

Virat Kohli

Mohammad Shami

AUS vs IND match prediction: AUS vs IND Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Wridhhiman Saha

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (Vice-captain), Steve Smith (Captain), Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami

AUS vs IND live: AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction

As per pundits' AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, expect an entertaining game. Both teams stand a chance to win this one, but with several injuries in the Australian team, India might start as favourites.

Note: The AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUS vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUS vs IND match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

