AUS Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 1st ODI Details

Australia will face New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the New Zealand tour of Australia 2019/20. The AUS vs NZ live match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday, March 13 at 9:00 AM IST. Aaron Finch will captain Australia and Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand in the AUS vs NZ live match. Here is the AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction, AUS vs NZ match prediction, AUS vs NZ Dream11 team, AUS vs NZ playing 11 and other AUS vs NZ live match details.

ALSO READ | AUS vs NZ: Trent Boult roasts Michael Clarke for calling ODI series 'token games'

AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Squads likely for AUS vs NZ playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the AUS vs NZ playing 11 and AUS vs NZ Dream11 team will be formed -

AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Australia -

Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vice-captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction - New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.

ALSO READ | David Warner's heartwarming gesture during Aus vs NZ inspires Australia's next generation

AUS vs NZ Dream11 team: AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction

Here is the AUS vs NZ Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Tom Latham

Batsmen: David Warner (captain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: D'Arcy Short, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult

Please keep in mind that the AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The AUS vs NZ Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Shane Warne auctions Baggy Green to raise funds for Australian bushfire crisis

AUS vs NZ Dream11 team: AUS vs NZ match prediction

This will be the first of the three ODIs to be played in this series. Australia's last ODI was against South Africa where their opponents won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were D'Arcy Short and Marnus Labuschagne. Their best bowlers in the game were Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa. New Zealand's last ODI game was against India where they won by five wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls. Their best bowlers were Hamish Bennett and James Neesham.

The AUS vs NZ live match can be expected to be won by New Zealand, according to our AUS vs NZ match prediction.

AUS vs NZ live after your AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction

The AUS vs NZ match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports network. Exact channel schedules have not been declared yet so the match may be broadcasted on Sony SIX or Sony ESPN, along with their HD counterparts. The match will also be available for live-streaming on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Oops! Marnus Labuschagne’s backswing makes Mark Waugh comically use expletive